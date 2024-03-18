Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.25. Stride has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,233 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

