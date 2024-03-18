Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $533.64 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $334.79 and a 12 month high of $537.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.82. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

