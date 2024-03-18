Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

USMV opened at $82.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

