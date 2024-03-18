Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.20 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

