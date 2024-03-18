Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $948,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $110.56 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

