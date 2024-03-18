Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $8.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

