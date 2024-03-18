Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $114.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.