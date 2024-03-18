Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after buying an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

