Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

