Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
NYSE:MCK opened at $533.64 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $334.79 and a one year high of $537.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.82.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
