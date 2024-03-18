Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $533.64 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $334.79 and a one year high of $537.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.82.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

