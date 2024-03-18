Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 346 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $758.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $708.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

