StockNews.com Lowers Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Limbach Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LMB opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Limbach has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $453.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Limbach alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 2,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Limbach by 1,380.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 366,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Limbach by 691.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Limbach by 374.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 119,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.