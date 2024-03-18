StockNews.com Lowers Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $6.54 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $216.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

