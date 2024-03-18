StockNews.com Lowers Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Carriage Services Stock Up 0.8 %

CSV stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $387.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.27 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carriage Services news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $201,366. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

See Also

