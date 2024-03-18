StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.69. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.
Institutional Trading of NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
