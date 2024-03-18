StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.69. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.