StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
