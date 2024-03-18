StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

About Fluent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

