StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider's stock.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 81,031 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 879,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

