StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Amedisys Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $96.44.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
