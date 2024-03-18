StockNews.com Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.