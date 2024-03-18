StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

RDI stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 526,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 133,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

