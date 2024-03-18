StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

