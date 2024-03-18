StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

