StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Energous has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Get Energous alerts:

Institutional Trading of Energous

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energous by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.