StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $2.91 on Friday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

