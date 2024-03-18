Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 18th (CHTR, DB, DIBS, EQR, ESAB, ESS, FUTU, GMED, HPP, OCUL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 18th:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $370.00 target price on the stock.

Get Charter Communications Inc alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $265.00 price target on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. CLSA currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.40 price target on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. New Street Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $190.00 price target on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.