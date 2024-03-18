Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 18th (AGRX, BDTX, BTAI, CIFR, EGHT, FBIZ, HIBB, IMAB, LEGN, META)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 18th:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Williams Trading. Williams Trading currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Williams Trading. Williams Trading currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

