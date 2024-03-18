Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$7.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:NEO traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 309,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.52. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.70. The company has a market cap of C$233.13 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

