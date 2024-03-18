Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $565.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.33. 1,063,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.69 and its 200 day moving average is $456.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

