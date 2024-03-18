Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stellantis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Stellantis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stellantis by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 23.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $11,832,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STLA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 7,000,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

