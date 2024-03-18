Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.43 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Steem has a market cap of $142.06 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,016,325 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

