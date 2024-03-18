Status (SNT) Trading Down 24.9% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Status has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $169.87 million and $9.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00005770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00025932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00015124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,604.09 or 1.00100743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010455 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00141054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

