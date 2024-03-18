Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.95.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

