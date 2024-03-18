Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. 591,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,111. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stagwell news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 345,669 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $3,568,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

