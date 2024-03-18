Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $45.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Get Squarespace alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Performance

SQSP traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,838. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,728,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,182,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,728,139 shares in the company, valued at $118,182,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,391. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after buying an additional 479,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 956,920 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.