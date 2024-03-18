Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

