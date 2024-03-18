Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.63% of Sprott worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprott by 18.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

NYSE SII traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,503. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $931.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

