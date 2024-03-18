Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.97

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.97 and last traded at $156.90, with a volume of 18211800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.29.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

