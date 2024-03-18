Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $12.43 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

