Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $12.43 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
