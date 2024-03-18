SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Lifted by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after buying an additional 1,949,582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after acquiring an additional 658,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 540,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

