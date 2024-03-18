SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,003,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,416 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 931,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 148,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 845,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,057,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 733,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB remained flat at $32.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,353,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

