SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 12.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $50,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 373,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 114,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,202. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.