SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Trimmed by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $387.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $317.91 and a one year high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

