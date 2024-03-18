Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $38.44 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 3.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.50% of Golub Capital BDC worth $38,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 1,171,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

