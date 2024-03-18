Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,758,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,743. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

