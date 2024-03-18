Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.61.

NFLX traded down $7.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $605.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,671,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. The company has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $559.73 and a 200-day moving average of $477.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.54 and a 1-year high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

