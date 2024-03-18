Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 867,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after buying an additional 1,778,131 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 2.7 %

GNL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,998. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.75%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -81.50%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

