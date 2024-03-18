Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Main Street Capital makes up 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Main Street Capital worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

