Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,835 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,150,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

