Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 4,432,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

