Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,352 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,015. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

