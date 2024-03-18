Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 11,700 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. 2,246,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,587. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.